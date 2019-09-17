Central High School students design personal experiences on ceiling tiles

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - High school students at Central Academy in Cape Girardeau have a unique project in their art class. They are taking personal areas of grief and triumph and creating beautiful artwork to display in their school.
Students say this is a great way to express some past dark moments but also bridging that to be able to show their successful times.
Central Academy Art Instructor Lawrence Brookins said the students are making a statement of themselves through painting.
"Their approach might be a positive angle on what they sense about life, what they want to do, what they've done and what they've been through," Brookins conveyed. "It may be a negative interpretation. Or in most cases, it might be a little bit of both."
Heartland News caught up with the students in their classroom while they work on painting their ceiling tiles.
The title of the activity is labeled, 'It ain't heavy, it's my baggage'.
"The project is our own baggage and everything," student Amari Green said. "So, I painted half of this side as a good side, representing all the good things that I do. Then the bad side. Everybody has their two sides."
Senior Mecca Cooper explained her artwork portrayed two sides of her life. One side being a challenging past with damage and pain while the other showed her accomplishments.
“All of those words was what I went through as a kid growing up,” Cooper said. “The second part is me now. Like my cap for graduation, my diploma for college and my cosmetology certificate.”
Green said this captivates the challenges of a dark past she had and how she got through and built herself up to a better standing.
"It put me in a place where I thought I couldn't do anything and worry about one thing. When I got older I realized I had to move forward and continue to reach my goal," Cooper explained. "It makes me feel accomplished, to be honest. Now I am going to be doing hair, I am going to college and I am doing bigger and better things."
There's nothing wrong with expressing yourself really," Green added. "Most people are like, 'I don't want to do this and I don't want to talk about myself'. But really, if you have a chance to express yourself, you should take it. Then you might find out something new about yourself."
The back hallway already has many tiles filled with student art expressions. Brookins said he hopes to fill the entire ceiling grid up with the student’s art.
