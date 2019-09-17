Cardinals host Nationals, look to build on Hudson’s solid showing

The Nationals are 40-36 on the road. The Washington offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the National League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with a mark of .333. The Cardinals won the last meeting 4-2. Dakota Hudson secured his 16th victory and Marcell Ozuna went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for St. Louis. Sean Doolittle registered his fifth loss for Washington.