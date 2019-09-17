BBB reports hundreds of scams in Heartland in last 30 days

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Better Business Bureau is reminding people to keep a watchful eye out for scams.
BBB Regional Director Whitney Quick said many people are still getting calls across the Heartland area and wants to reassure them they will not be getting free money.
"You're not going to get a phone call stating you won the lottery, a sweepstakes or anything like that. Publishers Clearinghouse isn't going to do anything like that," Quick mentioned. "If you do have any questions about whether or not you won, you need to contact that agency, contact a bank and have somebody look at it for you."
According to the BBB Scam Tracker, there have been 206 reports of scams across the Heartland region in the past month.
This includes more than $5,000 dollars lost due to scams in our area in just the last 30 days alone.
The list includes $3,300 scammed in Graves County, KY, $748 scammed out in Reynolds County, MO, $500 in Butler County, MO, $200 in Scott County, MO, $220 in Perry County, IL and more.
A variety of fake companies or fake callers will try to scam you in various ways including phishing scams, debt collections, fake invoices, identity theft and much more.
"Just be really careful because there are a lot of these out there and they are just out to get your money," Quick stated.
For more information on scams in your area, you can view the scams in your area at BBB’s Scam Tracker site here.
You can also report a scam if you receive it on the BBB website or call your local police to report it as well.
