Thousands to participate in Missouri Vietnam Wall Ride to Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2019 Missouri Vietnam Wall Ride is set for Saturday in Perryville.
The run is to honor POW-MIA's and Vietnam Veterans.
The event is hosted by the Veterans in Defense and the Liberty Riders of America.
One of the motorcycle rides will start in Springfield on Sunshine Street. They will leave at 8 a.m. and track 256 miles to Perryville to the Missouri's National Veterans Memorial.
Another starting point will be in St. Louis where riders will meet on Broadway and depart at 11 a.m.
Bikers on the Square will also host their ride to join the event at the Perryville wall.
The POW-MIA Ceremony will start at 3 p.m. Several guests are planned to be in attendance including Vietnam Purple Heart recipient Alec Wade, NFL Hall of Famer Jackie Smith, Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial Found Jim Eddleman, Missouri’s Governor Mike Parson and more.
Thousands are expected at the event.
