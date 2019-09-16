SIU athletic director Jerry Kill leaving, accepts position at Virginia Tech

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Director of Athletics Jerry Kill announced he’s leaving his position to accept a job on the football coaching staff at Virginia Tech.
Kill announced on Monday, September 16, it will be effective immediately.
He will serve as special assistant to fourth-year head coach Justin Fuente.
“The opportunity to serve as an administrator at SIU has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my professional career, and it was a difficult decision to leave so many wonderful friends and colleagues at Southern Illinois,” Kill said. “There is an outstanding leadership team in place within Athletics and I’m confident they will continue to build upon the foundation we’ve laid, allowing me to return to my passion, which is coaching football. I’ve tried to get away from football, but I just can’t.”
Kill led the Saluki football program to five-consecutive NCAA playoff appearances from 2003 to 2007. He started the Coach Kill Cancer Fund in southern Illinois while coaching at SIU, and the Epilepsy Chasing Dreams Fund he started while at Minnesota.
After leaving SIU in 2007, Kill made coaching stops at Northern Illinois and Minnesota, then tried his hand at athletic administration, working as an assistant AD at Kansas State in 2016, before returning to the sidelines as an assistant coach at Rutgers for one year.
Kill returned to SIU in February 2018 as a special assistant to the chancellor, and two months later took over as AD.
Liz Jarnigan was appointed by Chancellor John Dunn to replace Kill as athletic director.
She joined the staff in July 2018 as associate director of athletics, overseeing all aspects of the program’s internal operations.
Jarnigan also served as coordinator of student services and an associate athletic director for student services at the University of Tulsa. Her career in athletics administration began at Briar Cliff College, where she was an assistant athletic director and interim director of athletics.
At the time of her hire to SIU, Kill said “this is the most important hire I’ve made in a long time.”
“She has the ability to solve complicated issues,” he added. “She’s much more qualified to be an athletic director than I am.”
