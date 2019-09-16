Sex offender out of Ind. wanted after fleeing traffic stop in Union Co., Ill.

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A registered sex offender out of Indiana is wanted after fleeing a traffic stop in southern Illinois.
Randall Clay Holley fled from a traffic stop with a Union County deputy on Friday, September 13 in the area of Route 146, west of Jonesboro.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Holley is also wanted out of Jackson County, Ind. He is a registered sex offender in the State of Indiana.
Holley is described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall, 180 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
Deputies say information they gathered indicates Holley may be living in the Cape Girardeau, Mo. area, or possibly in the Jonesboro, Ill. area.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 618-833-5500 or your local law enforcement.
