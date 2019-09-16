Roof collapses in early morning Millersville, Mo. house fire

MILLERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were called to a fire in Millersville, Missouri around 1:30 a.m.
According to Chief Ray Warner with the Millersville Rural Fire Protection District, when crews arrived, the roof had already collapsed.
Warner said no one was in the home at the time of the fire.
The home is considered a total loss.
As of 2:45 a.m. the fire was out and crews were keeping an eye on several hot spots, Warner said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Warner said the homeowner has two dogs but only one had been accounted for.
