Roof collapses in early morning Millersville, Mo. house fire
The home is a total loss (Source: KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | September 16, 2019 at 4:11 AM CDT - Updated September 16 at 4:11 AM

MILLERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were called to a fire in Millersville, Missouri around 1:30 a.m.

According to Chief Ray Warner with the Millersville Rural Fire Protection District, when crews arrived, the roof had already collapsed.

No one was home at the time of the fire (Source: KFVS)
Warner said no one was in the home at the time of the fire.

The home is considered a total loss.

As of 2:45 a.m. the fire was out and crews were keeping an eye on several hot spots, Warner said.

Crews were called out around 1:30 a.m. (Source: KFVS)
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Warner said the homeowner has two dogs but only one had been accounted for.

