Rollover crash blocks one lane of I-24

LYON COUNTY, KY. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a single-rollover vehicle crash Monday morning, Sept. 16 in Lyon County, Kentucky.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the crash is near the 46 mile marker eastbound on Interstate 24.
The crash is reportedly off of the roadway on the right-of-way.
One lane of the interstate near the crash is restricted to one lane. Crews estimate the restriction to last approximately 90 minutes.
KYTC said drivers should uses caution in the area.
According to KYTC several Lyon County crews are responding to the scene.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.