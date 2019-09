The heat will continue for the rest of the week, with highs staying in the 90s. Tonight will be mainly dry, with just a very small chance of an isolated shower or t’storm. Lows will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s tonight. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday all look very similar with highs topping back out in the lower to mid 90s. There is a sign of hope if you need rain. We do have widespread rain chances for Sunday.