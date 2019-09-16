McCracken County’s Captain Jesse Riddle receives Kentucky Deputy Sheriff of the Year Award

McCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - McCracken County Detective Captain Jesse Riddle won the Kentucky Deputy Sheriff of the Year Award for 2019.
Detective Captain Riddle has been a member of the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years.
As the Captain of the Drug Unit, Riddle oversees day to day operations of the Drug Unit and coordinates with administration, patrol, and General Investigations. These investigations span from the local to the federal level.
Over the past year, Captain Riddle has overseen numerous investigations that have led to the arrest and seizure in over 123 pounds of methamphetamine, hundreds of thousands of dollars that were proceeds from illegal drug sales, and many firearms. These efforts have led to the conviction of hundreds of offenders in the McCracken County/Western Kentucky region.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter submitted the application nominating Capt. Jesse Riddle for the Kentucky Deputy Sheriff of the Year Award.
“It brings me great honor and pleasure, that the 2019 Deputy of the Year Award was presented to Capt. Jesse Riddle..." he said. “This is a continued reflection of the talent, commitment, and professionalism that we have here at the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Please join me in congratulating Captain Riddle for this well-deserved award.”
