Massac County High School to set up mock crash as a lesson to students

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A mock deadly DUI crash will be set up at Massac County High School on Friday, Sept. 20.
Metropolis Police, Fire, Emergency Management, Massac County Sheriff’s Office, Massac County Office of Emergency Management, Massac County Fire Department, Massac County EMS, Massac County Office of the Coroner, Aire Evac, Brookport fire Department and the Massac County High School will all be assisting in this mock crash. The vehicles were donated by C&W Towing, Metropolis.
The goal of this drill is for students to see the dangers of drinking and driving and its consequences.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.