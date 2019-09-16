Man facing charges in Paducah, Ky. shooting

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges in connection to a shooting that injured an 18-year-old passenger in a car.
Sy’Ron Venerable, 20, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree criminal mischief.
Police were called just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 12 to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of N. 23rd Street.
Officers arrived on scene to find several shell casings from a handgun in the street, and learned a shooting victim had been taken to the hospital.
Police say the 18-year-old victim was a passenger in the a vehicle that was hit by gun shots. She was treated at an area hospital and released on Friday.
According to police, there were several passengers in the vehicle when the shooting happened, but none of the others were injured.
They identified Venerable as the person responsible for the shooting. He was found and arrested on Friday afternoon. At the time of his arrest, police say Venerable had a handgun on him.
According to the police department, Venerable has previous felony convictions for wanton endangerment and escape.
He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
