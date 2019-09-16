Law enforcement digging in Scott Co., Mo. field as part of ongoing investigation

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Federal, state and local law enforcement were digging at a Scott County property as part of an ongoing investigation.
Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury said they spent much of the day on Monday in the bean field off County Road 329 near Benton.
He did not go into detail about the case, or what they’re doing, but they had several Gators and at least one piece of heavy equipment out there.
The sheriff said they hope to be finished with the work in the next few days.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.