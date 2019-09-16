Law enforcement digging in Scott Co., Mo. field as part of ongoing investigation

Federal, state and local law enforcement were digging in a bean field in Scott County as party of an ongoing investigation. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | September 16, 2019 at 3:12 PM CDT - Updated September 16 at 3:19 PM

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Federal, state and local law enforcement were digging at a Scott County property as part of an ongoing investigation.

Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury said they spent much of the day on Monday in the bean field off County Road 329 near Benton.

He did not go into detail about the case, or what they’re doing, but they had several Gators and at least one piece of heavy equipment out there.

The sheriff said they hope to be finished with the work in the next few days.

