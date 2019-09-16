IL man found guilty of murder after rigging shotgun that killed man in 2018

CHESTER, Ill. (KFVS) - A Chester, Illinois man has been found guilty of first degree murder following an incident in 2018.
Union County, Ill. officials said, William P. Wasmund, 48, was found guilty on Thursday, Sept. 12 after a four day jury trial on one count of first degree murder a class M felony and one count of aggravated battery a class X felony.
Officials said Wasmund was arrested in February of 2019 after an investigation into the death of Jeffery A Spicer.
Wasmund was indicted on a murder charge after Union County Sheriff’s Department officials took him into custody.
A sentencing hearing has been set for December 16, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.
He faces between 26 and 90 years in prison.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.