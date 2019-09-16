Hot and Humid Start to the Week

A hot, humid, and dry week due to the lack of rain again will be in the forecast.
Today: Mostly sunny skies with a small chance of a pop-up shower or storm during the afternoon. High temperatures ranging from the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s to low 100s.
Rest of the Week: The low to mid 90s stick around with mostly sunny skies.
Weekend: A stronger system approaches by the end of the week which looks to be more promising to bring well needed rain/storms to the Heartland. Temperatures look to cool down a bit heading into next week.
-Lisa
