High school cheerleading coach facing charges after inappropriate video sent to cheerleaders

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The head cheerleading coach at Paducah Tilghman High School is facing charges.
David E. Wade, 43, of Paducah, was charged with tampering with physical evidence.
According to police, they were called to the high school on Monday morning, September 16 regarding a group text message several cheerleaders had received.
School officials told police the cheerleaders reported they received a message from their coach that contained an inappropriate video.
During the investigation, detectives determined Wade deleted the message and asked the recipients to delete the message as well.
They say Wade also tried to hide his phone from them.
Wade acknowledged sending the video, but told detectives sending it to the group was an accident and they were not the intended recipient.
Wade was arrested on Monday afternoon and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
According to Paducah schools staff directory, Wade was also an assistant at McNabb Elementary School.
Detectives continue to investigate and are working closely with the McCracken County Commonwealth’s Attorney to determine any additional charges.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.