First Alert: Heat and humidity return

(KFVS) - Heat and humidity are back in the forecast.
Lisa Michaels says we will have dry week due to the lack of rain in the forecast.
Today we’ll see mostly sunny skies with a small chance of a pop-up shower or storm during the afternoon.
High temperatures will range from the low to mid 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s to low 100s.
Further into the week, the low to mid 90s will stick around with mostly sunny skies.
A stronger system approaches by the end of the week which looks to be more promising to bring well needed rain/storms to the Heartland.
Temperatures look to cool down a bit heading into next week.
