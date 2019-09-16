Dry conditions mean fire concerns in the Heartland

BLODGETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A couple of Heartland fire departments are seeing a higher call volume due to drier conditions in the area.
Horseshoe Lake Fire Department issued a burn ban on Sunday, while Scott County Rural Fire Protection District issued a burn advisory.
Both fire department were busy over the weekend.
Scott County Rural Protection District Chief Jeremy Perrien said they had a plethora of calls over the weekend.
“We have had 11 calls for service since Friday morning,” Perrien said on the department’s Facebook page. “Two structure fires, two fire alarms, a vehicle fire, four medical calls and two natural coverage fires. The forecast is still very dry so please be mindful when burning, especially burning fields as they can get out of control quickly.”
He said a fire under these conditions can cause a fire to spread quickly.
"With the dry conditions, it can spread very fast," Perrien said. "Obviously when it's this dry, the vegetation starts drying out and it walks pretty quick."
That's exactly what happened on Monday when crews were called out to another field fire in Scott County where dry conditions were a factor.
Heartland News went along with fire crews to the fire where five acres burned.
Perrien said people need to understand that if a fire starts on their watch then they might be liable for any consequences.
“People need to understand that their actions and they are still responsible for their actions on their property,” Perrien stated. “If they do burn something and if it leads to somebody else’s property, and if they cause damage to their property, there could be some legal issues they would have to tend to.”
Perrien also added that these fires are causing a safety issue for firefighters, especially with temperatures in the mid-90's or higher like they were on Monday.
With the temperatures this way, obviously our gear is not cool," Perrien added. “So in these temperatures it is physically demanding on us to fight fire in those hot conditions.”
