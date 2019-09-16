Cape Girardea Police and Fire Department compete in rib-eating challenge to raise money for Special Olympics

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police and Fire Department faced off in a rib-eating challenge to benefit the Special Olympics.
Officers and firefighters chowed down at Texas Road House in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday, Sept. 16.
Police held on winning the contest for another year and Texas Road House made a donation of $250 to a charity of the police department’s choice, being the Special Olympics.
The fire department won a consolation prize of $100, also going to the Special Olympics.
