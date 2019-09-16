2 arrested after deputies search home in Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men were arrested following a check at a home in McCracken County, Kentucky on Sunday, September 15.
Deputies were dispatched to Benton Road for a welfare check.
Deputies were granted permission to search the home and found Justin Edwards, 28, of Paducah, Ky. in possession of meth, marijuana and methadone.
Edwards faces two charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dustin Wistafke, 36, of Paducah, Ky. was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Whitley County for firearm theft.
