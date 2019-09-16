Arkansas State Police issue missing/endangered child alert

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are looking for a missing and/or endangered child from Faulkner County, in central Arkansas.
Aaliyah Crace, 16, was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
She was wearing glasses, along with a black shirt and black jeans with holes in the knees.
ASP says she left a note saying she was “headed out west.”
If you see her, call UCA police at 501-450-3111 or Arkansas State Police at 501-618-8232
