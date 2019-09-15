Reported multiple injuries after gunshots fired in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A number of people have been reportedly injured after gunshots were fired Carbondale, Illinois.
That’s according to SIU Police Chief Ben Newman.
The chief says it happened Saturday evening, September 14 near the Eurma Hayes Center between 6 and 7 p.m. This is on the northeast side of the city.
It’s not clear of the condition of those injured or if anyone is in custody.
SIU Police responded as mutual aid and there was no affiliation with the university and the shooting.
Carbondale Police, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police had no other information to officer at this time.
A spokesperson with SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale said the hospital was placed on lockdown due to standard operating procedure for the safety of the patients and employees. That lockdown was lifted before 8:30 p.m.
