Car, shed destroyed in Scott Co., Mo. fire

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire in Scott County, Missouri on Sunday, September 15.
It happened on County Road 331.
According to Scott Co. Rural Fire Chief Jeremy Perrien, the call came at 3:20 p.m.
The fire started in a burn barrel and got out of control.
The fire moved to a car and shed that were considered a total loss.
Two mobile homes had light damage in the fire.
One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.
Scott Co. Rural Fire, NBC, Scott City Fire Department, Oran Fire Department and North Scott Co. Ambulance District all responded.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.