Mother and her kittens put in carrier, thrown out with trash in Portage County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cries for help from inside a garbage bag led the Portage County Sheriff’s Department to a horrible discovery.
The Portage Animal Protective League reported on their Facebook page that someone put a mother cat and her eight babies in a cat carrier, screwed it shut, wrapped it in a trash bag and threw it out.
A resident alerted the Sheriff’s department when they heard noises and saw movement.
The mother and her kittens were reported to be in terrible shape when they were found.
One kitten was found dead and the other seven were malnourished, covered in fleas and suffering with worms.
The staff in Portage County clean them up, ridding them of their fleas and provided much needed medicines.
The Portage Animal Protective League are asking for donations to help subsidize the cost of taking care of the medical needs of the mother and her kittens. CLICK HERE TO DONATE.
