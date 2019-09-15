Man and woman arrested on burglary and drug charges in Carlisle County, Ky.

BARDWELL, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and a woman have been arrested on several charges including burglary in Carlisle County, Ky.
According to the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 14 deputies received a call about a robbery in progress. When deputies arrived at the scene, they saw an open door and a tire tool that had been used to open it. They were people in the home at the time.
After interviewing the witnesses, deputies learned that James West, 40, and Dusty McGary, 35, were the ones who broke into the home.
McGary was found at a home in Arlington, Ky. and she was taken into custody without incident. While speaking with McGary, deputies found West trying to hide in the home. Everyone at the home denied knowing West was there. West was taken into custody without incident.
A bag containing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was found. McGary said the bad was hers but not the drugs. She also eluded to the fact that West was hiding in the room so it must be his.
Both West and McGary were taken to the Ballard County Jail and booked on charges of second-degree burglary, a class C felony.
McGary was also charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, first offense, a class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
West was also charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third offense and is currently serving a two-year probation for previous methamphetamine convictions.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.