First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

The week ahead shows little significant day to day change….with hot afternoons and unseasonably warm nights. Some models are advertising a cooling trend with a better chance of showers by late in the week, but this seems to be overdone. The next more significant chance of a pattern shift looks like it will arrive late next weekend….as an upper trough and cold front arrive from the west…although this is not a certainty. In the meantime, many areas have recorded little to no rainfall this month so conditions will continue to dry….