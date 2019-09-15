First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Heat and humidity are set to make a quick return over as winds become southerly again and another upper-level ridge develops over the area. After a brief break on Saturday, we’ll be back in the low 90’s by this afternoon, with dew point temps climbing through the 60s. Afternoon heat indices look to approach 100 this afternoon….and about 100 to 105 on Monday afternoon. The next several days look to be unusually hot, humid and mainly sunny as the upper ridge parks over the region.
The week ahead shows little significant day to day change….with hot afternoons and unseasonably warm nights. Some models are advertising a cooling trend with a better chance of showers by late in the week, but this seems to be overdone. The next more significant chance of a pattern shift looks like it will arrive late next weekend….as an upper trough and cold front arrive from the west…although this is not a certainty. In the meantime, many areas have recorded little to no rainfall this month so conditions will continue to dry….
