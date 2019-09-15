First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Another “heat wave” pattern is developing that will take us through another mid-summer type week. The jet stream is going to feature an upper trough in the northwest and a strong upper ridge right over the mid-Mississippi Valley. This will keep our weather very hot and very dry for the upcoming work week…with moderately high relative humidity levels. For example, Monday will see highs in the low to mid 90s with afternoon heat indices peaking about 100 north to 105 south. A very weak front looks to sink into the region Monday and Tuesday, and models are showing an isolated shower or two developing along the front due to wind convergence, but most of the region will likely remain dry with little noticeable change.