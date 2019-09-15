Dozens attend birthday party at playground for boy who passed in 2012

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Scores of people came out on Sunday, September 15 to Levi’s Adventure Trail in Cape Girardeau, Missouri for a birthday party for boy who passed away 7 years ago.
The birthday for Levi on Sunday would be his 11th. So friends, family and the public celebrated his life with cupcakes, games, food and fun.
Levi’s grandmother Viney Mosley said it was a sad day in 2012 when they had to say goodbye unexpectedly to him.
“In March, 2012, Levi took a nap and didn’t wake up and died shortly thereafter,” Mosley said.
In his honor and in his memory, friends and family decided to build a playground to keep his legacy alive.
“It was so hard after Levi died for our family,” Mosley continued. “The only way we got through it was being focused on something positive. It was a big dream to build this (playground).”
The grand opening of Levi's Adventure Trail was held in November of 2017 at the Cape Girardeau County Park South.
"The day we opened Levi's Adventure Trail, it was like a chapter turned in our lives," Mosley said. "Instead of grief and sadness, we saw joy. It was the joy in the eyes of the little kids."
SEMO sorority Gamma Sigma Sigma also volunteered their time to sell t-shirts to provide funds that helped with expenses at the park.
Mosley also stated they are in the works of adding two more features to the park that they hope to add to the playground soon.
