1 dead, 2 injured after single-vehicle crash in rural Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person is dead and two others injured after a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Ill. on Saturday, Sept. 15.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle with three people inside was traveling on Swan Pond Road when it left the road and hit an embankment.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, another was flown to a regional hospital for treatment and the third passenger was treated at the scene with minor injuries.
Names are being withheld pending family notification.
The investigation is ongoing.
