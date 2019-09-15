Classic cars take over Downtown Cape Girardeau on Sunday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Classic cars and vintage motorcycles took over downtown Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Sunday, September 15.
The 42nd Manifolds on Main Street, formerly known as the Rivertales Classic Car Show, featured more than a hundred cars and trucks that lined the streets and parking lots in downtown.
Heartland News spoke with Jake Ruebel who was showing off his 1986 Pontiac Fiero. He said this car has a lot of meaning to him.
"I've always been into cars. I'm a car guy," Ruebel said. "I started working on cars pretty much right out of high school and I'm driving literally the car that I drove when I was 16. I feel like I'm 16 again when I get in it and I realize that I'm close to 40 when I try to get out of it."
Gerald Blattel brought his 1961 Ford F-100 truck. He said it was the first vehicle he owned when he was 18 years old.
"I've had it so long, since I've been 18 years old," Blattel said. "My daughter picked out the color for me. So that makes me feel good about it."
This event is part of a series of events that were planned to welcome drivers starting on Saturday.
During the first day, drivers were encouraged to discover Cape Girardeau, including historic sites, scenic hiking trails, art galleries and more.
Car enthusiasts even gathered at Capaha park Saturday evening for Cruisin’ Cape. That’s where people purchased souvenir t-shirts, learned more about the River City Rodders and more.
The vehicles were on display throughout the day on Sunday with an awards ceremony afterwards.
Proceeds from the show support Toy Box, Women’s Safe House, and other charitable organizations.
