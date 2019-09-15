CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The community is asked to help provide for students in southern Illinois.
The fourth annual Backpacks for Success drive was coordinated by Carbondale High School Business teacher Jenna Jamieson.
The high school is collaborating between Key Club and Circle K of SIU Carbondale to organize the backpack drive for students in need.
“It’s a fantastic way to get the students involved in their own community while giving back to those that may need help," said Jamieson. "It’s all about helping others, and when you help others it gives you a purpose beyond what a job will do. There’s just something great about volunteering without getting something in return.”
Students will help stuff bags of school supplies that will be placed along with the quote in each backpack.
The Backpacks for Success Backpack Drive will have boxes placed at the Neighborhood Co-Op, SIU Morris Library, and Carbondale Community High School for the entire month of October.
The Illinois Education Association Foundation is proud to announce that it has awarded a $500 grant.
The stuffing party will take place once the October Backpack Drive is complete. For more information, please contact Jenna Jamieson at jennarpjamieson@gmail.com or 618.967.2691.
