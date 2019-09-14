8 men honored with Quilts of Valor in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Five men were awarded with Quilts of Valor at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, September 14. Three other men will be awarded that weren’t able to make it to the ceremony.
“Quilts of Valor is a nationwide all-volunteer organization,” Quilts of Valor Foundation Missouri State Coordinator Linda Martien explained. “We are in all 50 states and we are men and women who quilt to offer honor and comfort to our veterans."
Each veteran was called up to receive their personal quilt while their family watched and supported them.
One veteran we spoke with said the quilt he received was absolutely beautiful. While he appreciates the quilt and is thankful for the support, he says he just wanted to serve for his country.
"For me it was a little bit different," Brad Redden said. "Vietnam Era, they came home and nobody cared. I get a lot of thank yous for my service; quite honestly, I don't need the thanks. I did it because that's what I wanted to do."
For Donald Harring, he said he feels it's important for the wives of soldiers to get some recognition as well.
"It's my honor to serve the country and to be showed for your service," Harring said. "But I still think all the wives of the veterans should be honored too because they go through a bunch when they're deployed and other things. But I would do it again in a minute."
Martien said a total of more than 227,000 quilts have been made since the foundation began in 2014.
For more information on the Quilts of Valor, you can visit their website here.
