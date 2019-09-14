Man arrested in connection to murdered mother, infant son whose bodies were found after reported fire

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | September 14, 2019 at 2:42 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 3:00 PM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged 25-year-old Enoch Turner in connection to the death of a 32-year-old woman and her 4-month old son.

The incident was originally reported as a house fire, but SCSO uncovered the pair’s death as a case of homicide and arson. Turner was taken into custody Saturday, according to the SCSO’s Twitter account.

According to an affidavit obtained by WMC-TV, deputies found both Heather Cook and her son with multiple stab wounds and found the residence partially burned in an area near the victims’ bodies.

Heather and Bentley Cook
Heather and Bentley Cook (Source: Cook Family)

Turner is charged with a number of felonies, including two counts of first degree murder and aggravated arson.

