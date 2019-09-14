Heartland Sports college scoreboard 9/14

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are Saturday’s match-ups in college sports.
In Columbia Missouri, it’s the Redhawks and the Tigers battling it out. SEMO is trying to rebound from a tough loss and pull one of the biggest upsets of the season while Mizzou is trying to avoid another non-conference loss.
SIU is taking on UT Martin coming off a big win last week over UMass.
Murray State is in Toledo taking on the Rockets for a chance to get the FCS with their fourth win over the FBS this season.
- SEMO at Mizzou - 6:30 p.m.
- UT Martin at SIU - 6 p.m.
- Murray State vs. Toledo - 6 p.m.
