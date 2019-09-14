Heartland Sports college scoreboard 9/14

By James Long and Adam King | September 14, 2019 at 4:49 PM CDT - Updated September 14 at 5:40 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Here are Saturday’s match-ups in college sports.

In Columbia Missouri, it’s the Redhawks and the Tigers battling it out. SEMO is trying to rebound from a tough loss and pull one of the biggest upsets of the season while Mizzou is trying to avoid another non-conference loss.

SIU is taking on UT Martin coming off a big win last week over UMass.

Murray State is in Toledo taking on the Rockets for a chance to get the FCS with their fourth win over the FBS this season.

  • SEMO at Mizzou - 6:30 p.m.
  • UT Martin at SIU - 6 p.m.
  • Murray State vs. Toledo - 6 p.m.

