First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

The large-scale pattern continues to look very warm and dry for the next several days. Today will likely be the ‘coolest’ day….thanks to slightly cooler and less humid air that has moved in from the north. Some mid-level clouds during the morning should give way to a mostly sunny and very quiet day, with afternoon highs of about 85 to 90. Daytime temps continue to run a few degrees above forecast model numbers due partly to the extreme dryness. By Sunday an upper ridge will begin to rebuild right over our part of the country, and this will keep our conditions unusually hot and dry for the upcoming week.