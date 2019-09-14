First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A bit nicer today due to some lower dew point/humidity air blowing in from the north, but the extended outlook continues to look hot, humid and very dry. After a comfortable, clear night tonight….light south winds will begin to blow warmer and more humid air back into the area by Sunday afternoon….resulting in higher heat index numbers…and as get into the upcoming work week a strong upper ridge will build back over the region, making for another mid-summer type week.
Many areas have had little or no rainfall in weeks…and things will be getting increasingly dry through the upcoming week. Although an isolated shower is not out of the question….the upper ridge should keep things mainly clear day and night. By late next weekend some models bring a weak cold front and upper trough in from the west….so our next significant rain chance may come next Sunday night or Monday.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.