Dyersburg, Tenn. police investigating possible murder-suicide

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - Dyersburg, Tennessee police are investigating the deaths of two people during the early morning hours of Saturday, September 14.
According to police, officers responded to a call around 12:56 a.m. on the 600 block of Lake Road about a gunshot victim.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot and two children, ages 14 and 10, who were unharmed.
The victim, identified as Latosha Fields, 38, of Dyersburg, Tenn., was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
At 1:16 a.m., officers responded to another call about shots fired at the 200 block of St. Joseph Street.
There they found Sedrick Moses, 41, of Dyersburg, Tenn. where died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
It was learned that the two were in a relationship and a dispute turned violent when Moses pulled out a gun and shot Fields and left the scene.
Autopsies are scheduled for both Fields and Moses.
The investigation is ongoing.
