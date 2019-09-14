Crash involving semi on I-24 diverts eastbound traffic

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 in McCracken County, Kentucky are blocked near the 14 mile marker due to a two vehicle crash involving a semi truck.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reports eastbound traffic was detoured off at Exit 11 to return to I-24 eastbound at Exit 16.
Due to the backup at the Exit 11 ramp, eastbound drivers were asked to consider taking Exit 7 to follow US 62 through Paducah to return to I-24 at Exit 16 or at Exit 27 in Calvert City.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.