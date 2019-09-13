Time to start thinking about getting your flu vaccine

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s that time of year again, time to start thinking about getting your flu shot.
The director at the Cape County Public Health Department said you need to get vaccinated every year for the flu because the flu virus does change.
She said traditionally flu season is thought to be October through March but she said now it’s something they see all year round.
“We’ve had some folks think well if it’s not cold out then I don’t have to worry about the flu but the flue doesn’t depend on temperature outside to be able to pass from one person to another,” said Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape County Public Health Department.
