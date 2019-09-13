Suspect sought after Dyersburg, Tenn. armed robbery

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - Investigators are trying to identify a suspect in an armed robbery at a Dyersburg, Tennessee store.
The robbery happened on September 6 at 1:45 am. at Marathon Food Mart on Lake Road.
According to police, the suspect entered the store wearing a mask, a camouflage jacket and jeans. The suspect is described as a white male, 5′10″ with a slim build.
The suspect showed a handgun and left with an undetermined amount of money.
The robbery suspect was last seen exiting the building running west.
Anyone with information concerning the robbery is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 731-288-7679 or Crime Stopper at 731-285-8477.
