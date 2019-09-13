Singer Eddie Money dies of esophageal cancer at 70

(Gray News) - Eddie Money, the singer known for such hits as “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight," died Friday of esophageal cancer.
“The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning," the family said in a statement. "It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.