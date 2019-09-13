SEMO Food Bank to hold mobile pantry marking National Hunger Action Month

“We’ve invited our area legislators to join us on that day to learn more about hunger in the area they serve and what Southeast Missouri Food Bank along with its 140 partner agencies, are doing every day to address hunger needs,” said food bank Chief Executive Officer Joey Keys. “Legislators will be treated to a tour of the food bank’s office and distribution center, engage in a discussion regarding the incidence of hunger in their specific district and volunteer at the food pantry so they can see and hear firsthand from people who experience hunger."