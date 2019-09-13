SEMO Food Bank to hold mobile pantry marking National Hunger Action Month

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank will hold a mobile food pantry on Friday, September 20.
This is in recognition of National Hunger Action Month. It’s designed to raise awareness of the reported 40 million Americans who are food insecure.
The food pantry will be on the west parking lot of the food bank’s office/distribution center at 600 State Highway H in Miner at 2:30 p.m.
Area legislators have been invited to participate.
“We’ve invited our area legislators to join us on that day to learn more about hunger in the area they serve and what Southeast Missouri Food Bank along with its 140 partner agencies, are doing every day to address hunger needs,” said food bank Chief Executive Officer Joey Keys. “Legislators will be treated to a tour of the food bank’s office and distribution center, engage in a discussion regarding the incidence of hunger in their specific district and volunteer at the food pantry so they can see and hear firsthand from people who experience hunger."
Three of the counties in SEMO Food Bank’s service area are among the state’s top five counties for incidence of child hunger, according to Keys.
“One in five children in our area faces hunger on a regular basis,” Keys said. “It pains me to think children in our community are having to go to bed hungry on some nights. That’s why we’re asking people to take action during September to show their support and help us end hunger – whether that’s by volunteering, making a social media post showing support or making a donation.”
Those coming to the mobile pantry should bring a bag or box for transporting the food.
More information can be found at semofoodbank.org or the Facebook page SoutheastMOFoodBank.
