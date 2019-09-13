Native American storytelling session to be held at Mo. historic site

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Towosahgy State Historic Site in Mississippi County will be hosting a Native American storytelling session Saturday, Oct. 5.
According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Marilyn Kinsella will be sharing inspiring and creative stories beginning at Noon.
DNR said Kinsella has more than 30 years of experience in telling audiences Native American stories.
Those interested in attending the event are advised to bring a lawn chair or blanket and insect repellent.
Towosahgy State Historic Site is located 14 miles southeast of East Prairie on County Road 502 in Mississippi County.
For more information about the event, call Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site at 573-748-5340.
