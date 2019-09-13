Man reported missing in Ill. is facing drug charges after being tased in Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An Illinois man is facing drug related charges after deputies found him in a car on Sellars Road in southwest Graves County, Kentucky on Friday morning, September 13.
Deputies found the car in the ditch an a man was in the back seat wearing only sweatpants and socks, which were wet.
Russell Willey, 42, of East Peoria, Illinois was arrested for failing to have insurance. The car registration expired in June 2018.
Willey sat down on the back seat of the deputy’s patrol car and refused to get in.
Deputies talked with Wiley for several minutes while he continued to refuse to get in the vehicle.
According to the sheriff’s office, Willey pushed by a deputy but the deputy was able to grab and hold on to Willey.
The man continued to resist as deputies tried to reason with him and gain control.
Willey continued to resist and tried to pull away. A taser was deployed. As the deputies began to get Willey up he resisted again by trying to pull away, and was not following commands, according to the sheriff’s office. The taser was activated again.
Willey then was checked out by EMS, and then taken to the Graves County Jail.
After getting to the jail it was discovered that the man had been reported missing in Peoria, Illinois.
Willey faces charges of possession of controlled substance 1st degree methamphetamine third offense, escape third degree. resisting arrest, failure of owner to maintain insurance first offense.
