Man pulls out knife arrested on aggravated assault charge

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A man is in custody for aggravated assault after an incident on Thursday, Sept. 12.
Officials with the Union City, Tennessee Police Department said they received a call about a person pulling a knife on someone else at 2345 Norwood Dr.
When police arrived they said Bianca Butler stated that Johnny Hunt pulled a knife on her but didn’t try to attack her with it.
She told police that Hunt got upset about her asking him to sign in and out when he leaves the mental health facility so they could keep track of him.
Butler told police he became upset pulled his knife out and opened it up but never came at her with it.
Another woman witnessed the situation and told police the same information as Butler.
Hunt was taken into custody for aggravated assault and taken to jail.
