Man facing charges after toddler found in middle of road in Carlisle Co., Ky.

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges after a toddler was found along in the middle of a road in western Kentucky.
Derreck Ramsdell, 27, of Bardwell, was arrested for first-degree wanton endangerment.
Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 13, deputies say members of the Carlisle County Emergency Management found a 2-year-old boy in the road on Highway 51 in Bardwell. They contact the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office and a deputy responded and took custody of the toddler.
According to the sheriff’s office, the child had a soiled diaper that was leaking through his jeans and no shirt. In addition, deputies say he was overheated and had injuries from briars on his feet.
The deputy took the child to the Department of Social Services, whom were able to identify the mother.
The child was treated by medical personnel whom helped to hydrate the child and remove the thorns from his feet.
According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy learned the child’s mother was doing volunteer work at the senior center and had left the child with Ramsdell.
During an interview, deputies say Ramsdell told them he had fallen asleep.
Deputies say the home wasn’t clean, there was a strong smell of urine, a dead rodent on the floor next to the front door and there were several safety issues. They said four other children were found in the home ranging from 1 year old to four years old.
Additional charges are anticipated.
Ramsdell was taken to the Ballard County Jail.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.