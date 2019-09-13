Man arrested in connection to porch theft

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to a porch theft.
Michael A. Ralston, 39, was arrested for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Metropolis police, the investigation started on September 11 when a package that had been delivered was taken from a porch in the 400 block of Catherine Street.
Police said surveillance cameras caught the theft.
On Sept. 12, an officer on patrol saw a man in the area of 10th and Ferry wearing the exact clothing and bandanna that the thief had been wearing. When the officer looked closer, he recognized the man as the one in the surveillance video.
During his arrest, police said the man, identified as Ralston, was found to have drug paraphernalia.
He was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.
