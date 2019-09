Drier weather will continue to works it’s way in this evening and overnight. Meaning it will feel a lot nicer across the area by time you wake up on Saturday. Saturday will be the pick day, as temperatures and dew points will be a little lower. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday and back into the 90s on Sunday. Lower to mid 90s expected most of next week’s workweek too, with very low rain chances.