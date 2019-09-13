Head-on crash involving school bus, truck blocking road in Livingston Co., Ky.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews are working a two-vehicle crash blocking KY 137/River Road at the 4 mile marker in Livingston County, Kentucky.
According to Livingston County Sheriff Bobby Davidson, a school bus and pickup truck were involved in a head-on crash.
Sheriff Davidson reports there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.
He said emergency crews had to extricate the driver of the truck.
The driver was then flown to a hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.
Sheriff Davidson said the driver of the school bus was shaken by the crash and transported to a hospital to be checked out.
It is believed they do not have major injuries.
According to Officials with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), there will be a crash reconstruction investigation.
KYTC said 137/River Road is blocked to through traffic between KY 763 and the Birdsville boat ramp to allow emergency responder access.
They estimate the road will be blocked for about three hours.
KYTC personnel are assisting police.
They have closed the roadway at U.S. 60 and KY 763. Motorists are asked to self-detour around this site.
