1 injured in 2 vehicle Franklin Co. crash
By James Long | September 13, 2019 at 6:34 PM CDT - Updated September 13 at 6:34 PM

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person was flown from the scene of a crash after a two vehicle crash in Franklin County, Illinois.

It happened on Friday, September 13 at 12:22 p.m.

According to a preliminary investigation from state police, a Chevrolet Camaro crossed the center line of Route 149 west of Sandberg Road.

The Camaro struck a Mack semi hauling a trailer driven by a 58-year-old Mulkeytown, Illinois man.

The 58-year-old driver of the car from West Frankfort, Illinois was flown to a regional hospital.

