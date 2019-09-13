1 injured in 2 vehicle Franklin Co. crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person was flown from the scene of a crash after a two vehicle crash in Franklin County, Illinois.
It happened on Friday, September 13 at 12:22 p.m.
According to a preliminary investigation from state police, a Chevrolet Camaro crossed the center line of Route 149 west of Sandberg Road.
The Camaro struck a Mack semi hauling a trailer driven by a 58-year-old Mulkeytown, Illinois man.
The 58-year-old driver of the car from West Frankfort, Illinois was flown to a regional hospital.
